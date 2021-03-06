The cold weather and winter storms that swept the country two weeks ago have led to spikes in gas prices nationwide, and Lewiston is no exception.
According to the gas price aggregator www.gasbuddy.com, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Lewiston on Friday was $2.53 at the Maverik station on Thain Road, with an average price of $2.59. Prices have climbed quickly after hitting a three-month average low of $2.27 on Feb. 7.
The average price for Idaho on Friday was $2.62 per gallon, an approximate 10-cent increase over the last week alone, according to AAA Idaho. That is still below the national average price of $2.75.
It represents the first time in nearly a year that gas prices are higher than they were one year ago, AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a news release. Rising crude oil prices and abnormally low refinery production are the main factors in the price spike, Conde wrote, with refinery utilization dropping from 83 percent to 68 percent following the winter storms that took 26 U.S. refineries offline.
AAA forecasts indicate that the national gas price average will hit $2.80 sometime this month. And Idaho’s gas prices can typically be 20-30 cents higher than the national average, so there is a possibility of $3 per gallon gas this year.