Gas prices skyrocket regionally, nationally

Following the national trend, gas prices popped between 10 cents and 30 cents a gallon in the region in the past two days.
Matthew Conde of AAA Idaho reported Friday that the national price for regular gas spiked 11 cents from Thursday and in Idaho gas prices jumped by nine cents.
“When crude oil was in the $90-per-barrel range, low fuel demand made Idaho one of the last holdouts as gas prices started climbing,” Conde said in a news release. “But with the price of crude oil now over $110 per barrel and travel demand slowly ramping up, our state is following the awful trend that’s taking place nationwide.”
The U.S. average price for regular gasoline Friday was $3.84, which was 23 cents higher than Monday. In Idaho, the average price currently sits at $3.71, which is 17 cents more than Monday. Dramatic increases have taken hold in every part of the Gem State.
In north central Idaho, however, prices varied between $3.49 a gallon at Costco and the Neighborhood Market along Bryden Avenue to $4.07 a gallon at the 76 station in Moscow.
Donna Ersland, manager of the Moscow 76 station, said despite the price surge of 30 cents between Thursday and Friday she has heard no direct complaints from customers.
A spokesman at Jackson’s Chevron in Riggins, where Friday’s price for regular gas had jumped 10 cents to $3.83 a gallon, also said he had heard no grumbling from people filling up their tanks.
“I guess they were expecting it,” the man said.
Other dramatic price jumps included 30 cents a gallon at the Pit Stop in Kamiah, where Friday’s price for regular gas was $3.83 a gallon, and a 20 cent per gallon hike to $3.85 at the Exxon station in Grangeville.
AAA reported that the national average has not been this high since March 2012. Idaho’s average has not been this high since November of last year.
“Escalating violence in Ukraine is stoking market uncertainty, and crude oil is extremely volatile right now,” Conde said. “Unfortunately, we probably haven’t seen the worst of it. With a potential ban on crude oil imports from Russia, the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, and growing gasoline demand to kick off the spring driving season, there could be plenty to frown about as we stop to fill up over the coming weeks and months.”
The last time the Idaho and national averages reached $4 per gallon was in the summer of 2008.
Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Friday:
Boise — $3.80, up 19 cents from Monday.
Coeur d’Alene — $3.58, up 22 cents from Monday.
Franklin — $3.59, up 22 cents from Monday.
Idaho Falls — $3.53, up 12 cents from Monday.
Lewiston — $3.68, up 28 cents from Monday.
Pocatello — $3.64, up 15 cents from Monday.
Twin Falls — $3.78, up 16 cents from Monday.
