Gas prices jump over weekend

Gas prices continued to climb over the weekend around the region and the nation, with no immediate relief in sight.
“Hold on to your pants,” the spokesman at Clarkston’s Costco said Monday as he checked out the current gas price.
Between Friday and Monday, the spokesman said, regular unleaded gas jumped nearly 40 cents to $3.85 a gallon; diesel was up to $4.28 a gallon.
Bobby Singh at Lewiston’s Neighbor’s A1 Market and Gas — where regular unleaded sold for $3.83 Monday — said customers can expect more price hikes, possibly as early as today.
“It’s coming,” Singh said. “Crude (oil) was up $15 over the weekend and it will be soon.”
Customers at his store have not complained much, however, Singh added.
“They’re watching the news and they know it’s not us. It’s all over,” he said.
Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho, reported that Monday’s U.S. average price for regular gas was $4.07 a gallon, up 46 cents from early last week; 63 cents from early last month; and $1.30 from this time last year.
Idaho’s average price at the start of the week was $3.96 a gallon, up 42 cents from early last week and $1.24 from this time last year. Idaho currently ranks 26th in the country for the most expensive fuel.
“These high prices are a bitter pill for drivers to swallow,” Conde said. “We’ve now reached the point where some people may have to think about revising or even canceling their spring break plans. Gasoline demand is still building as the weather gets nicer, but that may grind to a halt if families decide that they can no longer reallocate funds to pay for expensive fill-ups.”
The nation’s top-10 most expensive markets are California at $5.34 per gallon; Hawaii at $4.69; Nevada at $4.59; Oregon at $4.51; Washington at $4.44; Alaska at $4.39; Illinois at $4.30; Connecticut at $4.28; New York at $4.26; and Pennsylvania at $4.23.
The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $117 per barrel, which is up $19 from a week ago, $26 from a month ago and $52 from a year ago.
Current domestic crude oil supplies are approximately 15% lower than a year ago, and gasoline demand also rose slightly in the last week to 8.74 million barrels per day, both of which put pressure on gas prices. As tensions build surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including the possibility of boycotting Russian oil exports, the price of crude could climb even higher.
“Increased fuel demand and the upcoming switch to (a) more expensive summer-blend fuel still loom on the horizon,” Conde said. “We may be in for a very bumpy ride.”
Last week, the International Energy Agency announced the largest coordinated release of crude oil in the organization’s history, with 31 member nations committing to release a total of nearly 62 million barrels from their strategic reserves. However, this amount is small in comparison to the quantity of crude oil that flows from Russia, an estimated five million barrels per day.
AAA Idaho suggested ways to save on fuel, including:
Tires & maintenance — Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and make sure your tires are properly inflated.
Plan ahead — Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak travel times, and bundle errands whenever possible.
Watch your speed — Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 mph to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.
Avoid excessive idling — A car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.
Anticipate road conditions — Watch the traffic ahead and “time” stoplights to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop and go.
Regular vs. premium — If regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need. Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy. For more information, check your owner’s manual.
Shop around and save — To find the best gas prices in your area, use the AAA mobile app.
Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices per gallon as of Monday:
Boise — $4.14, up 53 cents from Feb. 28.
Coeur d’Alene — $3.85, up 49 cents from Feb. 28.
Franklin — $3.76, up 39 cents from Feb. 28.
Idaho Falls — $3.79, up 38 cents from Feb. 28.
Lewiston — $3.82, up 42 cents from Feb. 28.
Pocatello — $3.84, up 34 cents from Feb. 28.
Twin Falls — $3.97, up 35 cents from Feb. 28.
