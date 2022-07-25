Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
Gas prices in Idaho have started to decrease, according to AAA Idaho. The average price of gas in the state Wednesday, July 13, was $5.21 per gallon, a 4-cent decrease from the week before, but still 12 cents more than a month ago.
According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in Idaho County on July 13 was at the Kooskia Conoco at $4.97 per gallon. All Grangeville stations were listed at $5.09, and the highest in the county was listed as Riggins’ Chevron at $5.35. In Lewis County, the cheapest gas listed was at Kamiah’s Chevron at $4.87 per gallon. For comparison, the cheapest gas listed in Lewiston was the Conoco station on Nez Perce Road at $4.64 per gallon. Just across the border in Clarkston, price per gallon at the Costco pumps was $4.69.
Idaho ranks seventh in the nation for the most expensive fuel, behind only California ($6.09), Hawaii ($5.62), Alaska ($5.48), Nevada ($5.40), Oregon ($5.40) and Washington ($5.36). The national average was $4.68 on July 11.
Throughout the area, some residents have been curtailing their trips to save on fuel.
“We have been thinking of what things can be shaved down while we take this hit at the pump,” said Tracie Pottenger of Riggins. “We turned off Direct TV and just use Netflix and Hulu — still spendy but not as much.”
“As a family on one income, the increase in prices for not only gas, but food, as well, has affected us greatly. We went from being able to at least go to Grangeville fairly often to see my family, but now those trips have been limited to maybe once or twice a month,” said Bailey Stout of Kooskia. “Going to Lewiston is out of the question unless we plan for weeks in advance. It’s outrageous how much the cost of living has gone up in our small area, but the wages are still staying the same.”
“My husband and I are on fixed incomes, yet we find ourselves helping relatives who cannot afford gas or food,” said Cheryle Miller of Grangeville. “We are worried about basic supplies such as food, electric, gas, wood, insurance and medical, as well as food for our pets. God help us, with this administration, things will only get worse. Forget unnecessary travel or even necessary travel. Avoiding it whenever we can.”
Former Grangeville resident now of Wyoming, Reyna Phillips, said blaming the administration is “American-centric.” She spoke while she was on a trip to South America.
“It’s more than $10 a gallon here in South America, and they do not rely on the USA for fuel,” she said. “It’s a worldwide issue.”
Tonya Moore-Cassill of Grangeville spoke up on behalf of her father.
“He owns a boat. Besides God and family, fishing is his favorite thing to do at 75. The price of gas will and has already affected him from doing his favorite thing,” she said. “It hurts me so bad that a 75-year-old who is on a fixed income has to rethink about, ‘Can I go fishing today? Will it impact the other things that I need to pay for to live?”
Moore-Cassill said her family will be staying home more this summer, as well.
“We have two teens who are driving and trying to work hard for their gas money. It literally takes most all of their pay,” she said. “As a family, we are all trying to help each other out, and support each other as much as we can. We usually all go camping; however, with the way gas price is right now we are downsizing on vehicles and, most sadly, our motor home.”
Many other Free Press and Clearwater Progress readers commented on Facebook that they are cutting back on trips to town, are walking to work, and even cutting down on the number of times they mow the lawn.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
GHS music program in jeopardy
GRANGEVILLE — Could 2022 be the year the music dies at Grangeville High School?
Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins hopes not.
“It concerns me that GHS and GEMS middle school may not have a music program this coming year,” he said at the July 11 board meeting.
Music educator Danica Schmidt resigned at the end of the 2021-22 school year. She and her husband are expecting their first child. She had been with the district since 2019.
“As of right now, we don’t have any applicants,” Higgins said. “Not filling this position would be a tremendous loss to our students and our community.” Higgins said the field is currently “very competitive” and there are more positions open than applicants available.
Schmidt instructed band, concert choir and Varsity Blue select choir at GHS, as well as the history of rock and roll and a guitar class. At GEMS, she taught sixth grade beginning band and a combined seventh-eighth-grade band. She also brought a group of students for pep band to football and basketball games and her students would perform at various other events such as assemblies and at care centers. Carla Astle instructs elementary music classes and choirs at GEMS.
Higgins said as someone who has been in the GHS building (as former principal) he knows, “music is the lifeblood of the school, and it will be very disappointing if we cannot fill this position.”
He added Clearwater Valley is “very fortunate” to have Elizabeth Nuxoll at its helm for music.
Anyone interested in the music instructor position in MVSD should call the district office at 208-983-0990 or log onto www.sd244.org.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
American Pickers to Film in Washington
The American Pickers are excited to return to Washington, where they plan to film episodes of the hit television series throughout the state in October 2022.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. The pickers are excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. They hope to meet interesting characters who share exceptional items and stories along the way.
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. The pickers often give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning about America’s past.
American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, they are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.
The show is looking for leads and would love to explore the area’s hidden treasure. The show only features private collections, so flea markets and antique businesses are excluded from consideration. If you or someone you know has an extensive, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the show’s hosts can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.
— The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday