Holiday travelers will see a marked drop in gas prices this weekend, down about 71 cents in north central Idaho from a month ago, although still 16 cents higher than December 2021.
According to the American Automobile Association, regular gas in Lewiston on Thursday sold at an average of $3.58 a gallon and diesel was $4.59 a gallon. The highest recorded average price for regular gas was $5.11 on June 14. Diesel hit its high water mark at $5.99 a gallon June 23.
The average price in Idaho as of Thursday was $3.45 a gallon; nationally the average was $3.15 for regular gas.
Idaho County listed the highest gas price in north central Idaho at $3.80 a gallon, followed by Latah County at $3.65; Nez Perce County at $3.58; Lewis County at $3.50 and Clearwater County at $3.39.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County’s regular gas price Thursday was $3.92 a gallon. Garfield County was $3.73 a gallon and Asotin County was at $3.57. Washington’s average price for regular gas was $3.85 and the current average price of diesel was $4.99.
The AAA reported that the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell to $3.15 a gallon Thursday, down from $3.52 a month ago. According to data from the Emergency Information Administration, gas demand increased the week before Christmas but was still lower than at the end of December 2021.
Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. That increased supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower, the agency reported. As demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through the new year.