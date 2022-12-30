Holiday travelers will see a marked drop in gas prices this weekend, down about 71 cents in north central Idaho from a month ago, although still 16 cents higher than December 2021.

According to the American Automobile Association, regular gas in Lewiston on Thursday sold at an average of $3.58 a gallon and diesel was $4.59 a gallon. The highest recorded average price for regular gas was $5.11 on June 14. Diesel hit its high water mark at $5.99 a gallon June 23.

