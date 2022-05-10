Gas prices are highest in Idaho history

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Idaho hit an all-time high Monday, according to AAA Idaho.
The statewide average was $4.48 per gallon, which is about 4 cents more than a week ago and 7 cents more than a month ago, according to a news release from AAA.
Monday’s average is the highest in Idaho history since AAA started keeping records in the 1970s. And it doesn’t appear the upward trend will end in the near future.
“In mid-April, we saw pump prices settle in around $4.44 for a couple of weeks, and then they started ticking up again in the beginning of May,” said Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho. “Given the current trajectory, we may set new records multiple times in the coming weeks.”
Drivers in Boise were paying the highest prices, where the average was $4.53. Lewiston’s average Monday was $4.47 while those in Coeur d’Alene were paying $4.37.
The cheapest gas in Lewiston on Monday was in the Orchards, where Maverik, Nom Nom, Neighbor’s A1 Market and Holiday were all charging $4.37 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Moscow, the best price was at Primeland Co-Op, where regular gas was selling for $4.45 per gallon.
In Clarkston, the lowest price was the $4.40 rate at Costco.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.33, which is 14 cents more than a week ago, and 21 cents more than a month ago, according to AAA.
Drivers in the Northwest are paying some of the highest prices in the nation, with Washington’s average of $4.83 ranking fourth highest, Oregon’s average of $4.81 sitting fifth highest and Idaho’s mark of $4.48 ranking 13th highest, according to AAA’s national website.
“Ten states and the District of Columbia are already over the $4.50 mark today, and Utah, the supplier for most of our gasoline products, is right on the verge. It doesn’t bode well for Idaho drivers,” Conde said. “With Memorial Day and a busy travel season ahead, fuel demand is likely to push pump prices even higher in the coming weeks.”