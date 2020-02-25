A natural gas meter was apparently struck by a vehicle, resulting in a gas leak that shut down streets in downtown Lewiston for about two hours Monday night.
The meter was hit and damaged behind the Alibi Sports Bar at 1702 Main St. Lewiston police and fire personnel responded, and officers determined an unknown vehicle had struck the meter near a car wash and left the scene, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release.
An approximate 1 inch active gas line was severed from the meter, causing the leak. An Avista Utilities crew responded from Pullman to shut off the gas, the news release said.
Nearby residents were asked to remain in their homes until the gas was shut off and nearby streets were shut down for approximately two hours. There were no reported injuries and the only damage was to the gas meter, the news release said.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Lewiston Police Officer Michael Topp at (208) 746-0171.