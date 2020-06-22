Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Clarkston was briefly evacuated Sunday after a gas leak was reported.
The Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at about 3:50 p.m.
Jeff Bugbee, captain of the Clarkston Fire Department, said between 50 and 60 people were evacuated for around 30 minutes after first responders confirmed the smell of gas.
Avista Utilities arrived on scene and shut off a gas meter. The source of the leak was not identified, but Avista will investigate the cause of the leak, according to Bugbee.
The Lewiston Fire Department and Asotin County Fire District 1 assisted the Clarkston Fire Department.