Avista’s Washington customers would see their gas and electric rates climb under a proposed settlement to a rate case before Evergreen State regulators.
Under the tentative agreement announced Thursday, the average residential electric customer using 918 kilowatts a month would see a rise of $5.41, for an average monthly bill of $87.63, according to news releases from Avista and the staff of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.
The average residential natural gas customer using 66 therms a month would see an increase of $2.84, for an average monthly bill of $49.24, according to the news releases.
The three members of the commission will make a decision about the proposal in the spring, and new rates would go into effect in April.
Avista first submitted its request for a two-year rate increase in April. Initially, the utility wanted $45.8 million more in electricity revenue in the first year and $18.9 million more in the second year. For natural gas, Avista had sought an additional $12.9 million in the first year and $6.5 million more in the second year.
The proposed compromise gives Avista a $28.5 million annual increase in electricity revenue and a yearly bump of $8 million in natural gas revenue.
A number of other issues are addressed, including how Avista would comply with a requirement of Washington’s clean power legislation to no longer use energy from the Colstrip, Mont., coal-fired plant for Washington residents.
A total of $3 million would help the town of Colstrip cope with the eventual closure of the plant. The money would pay for education and energy assistance programs. Avista would administer the funds, working with community leaders.
Some issues in the rate case are not covered in the proposed compromise, but they won’t affect what is being recommended for natural gas and electricity rates.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.