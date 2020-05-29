Age: 46

Title/occupation: Co-owner Peters and Keatts Equipment Inc./Heavy Equipment Sales and Rentals.

Family: Married with five daughters and one grandchild.

Education: Pomeroy High School; one year at North Idaho College.

Work history: Farming as a youth; Steelman Duff Inc.; DeAtley Construction; Musselman Rentals and Sales; Peters and Keatts Equipment Inc.

Hobbies/interests: Antique, warbird aircraft; anything involving veterans; serving and helping the local community, particularly the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

