Age: 73
Title/occupation: Co-owner of Idaho History Tours, specializing in historic walking and driving tours; guide for national and international tour companies and supplying guides for American Empress Cruise Boat.
Family: Wife, Barbara; five children; seven grandchildren.
Education: Degrees in geography, history, photography.
Work history: Taught at Lewiston High School for 30 years and coached five sports at LHS.
Hobbies/interests: Currently restoring and hand-tinting historical photographs, artist, author, historical presentations on variety of historical topics, jogging.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: Teacher consultant trained by National Geographic Society; National Park Service trained and certified first person living history interpreter, Lewis and Clark historic presentations in six Western states; former member of Lewiston City Council and mayor pro tem; received the Esto Perpetua Award for the promotion of Idaho history by Idaho State Historical Society; yearly participant in the World Senior Games.