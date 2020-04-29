Garfield County voters back hospital levy

Voters favored giving the only hospital in Garfield County a second chance Tuesday, backing an $860,000, one-year special levy that supporters say is needed to keep the facility open.
Of 1,014 votes counted, 737, or 73 percent, were in favor of the measure and 277, or 27 percent, were against it.
County Auditor Donna Deal estimates there’s another 30 ballots outstanding, including those that arrive with postmarks of Tuesday’s date in coming days to add to the tally that won’t be final until May 8.
For the election to be valid, at least 433 people, or 40 percent of the number who voted in the last general election, had to return ballots. Of those, at least 60 percent have to vote yes for it to pass.
“It would take a lot of votes to change (73 percent),” Deal said. “That’s a very high number.”
If the levy didn’t pass, the board of the Garfield County Hospital District would have to decide which services it could no longer provide. The district operates an emergency room, long-term care facility and medical clinic at the hospital in Pomeroy.
Hospital district board Chairwoman Cindy Wolf said she was happy about the way the election went.
“A number of community members and local business owners have been so very helpful in promoting the ... levy,” she said. “I believe that community members realize how important it is to keep health care services local, not only for convenience of receiving health care services locally, but also for the general well-being of the community as a whole.”
The district has faced a number of challenges in recent years, such as difficulties retaining physicians at its clinic. The lack of continuity prompted some Garfield County residents to seek care elsewhere and decreased revenue for its laboratory, radiology and physical therapy services.
In November, a levy for the same amount failed by 18 votes.
Prior to the election, county residents had an intense dialogue about the options, looking at, among other things, how expensive it would be to bolster ambulance services to fill the gap if the emergency room closed.
