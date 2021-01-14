Garfield County reported an additional COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing its total to three since the start of the pandemic.
The person who died was a woman older than 50, said Martha Lahman, the district administrator of the Pomeroy-based health district.
No additional cases were reported in the county Wednesday, leaving the total number of cases at 101.
Whitman County received 14 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 2,958.
In Asotin County, there were four new cases reported, bringing the total to 1,210 cases. There are no current hospitalizations.
Public Health – Idaho North Central Idaho District reported 52 new cases Wednesday. There were 32 new cases reported in Latah County, 15 in Nez Perce County, four in Idaho County and one in Lewis County. No new cases were reported in Clearwater County.
Out of the district’s 7,814 cases in the five-county region it covers, 6,649 people have recovered, there are 1,084 active cases and 81 people have died.