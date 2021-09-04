Garfield County added one COVID-19 fatality to the region’s death toll on Friday while hospitalizations from the disease continue to climb in Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported nearly 1,400 new cases and no new deaths, although it has recorded 52 deaths in the state since Aug. 27. Intensive care unit admissions reached 165 on Wednesday.
Nez Perce County added 31 new cases, Latah County had 25, Idaho County had seven, Clearwater County reported 16 and Lewis County added three, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Asotin County reported three hospitalizations before the Labor Day weekend, in addition to 20 new cases. Whitman County added 45 new cases to its total. Garfield County added eight new cases, plus its sixth virus death of the pandemic. No details about the person who died were provided.
The Lewiston School District returned to classes Monday without a mask requirement for students or staff, and 10 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded by the end of the week. According to numbers published by Superintendent Lance Hansen, four of those cases are from students at Lewiston High School, one from a teacher and a student at Orchards Elementary, three from students at McGhee Elementary and one from a student at Whitman Elementary.
There are 88 long-term care facilities in Idaho dealing with active cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff.
According to data reported by the state Friday, there are about 400 long-term care facilities in Idaho and 328 of them have had outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic for a total of 10,149 cases. Of those, 240 facilities have resolved outbreaks and 18 of the 240 resolved outbreaks included only one resident or staff member with COVID-19 where no further spread was reported in the facilities.
Generations at Lewiston added one more case for a total of 31; Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village added one more case for a total of 61 and one death for a total of four; Milestone Decisions in Moscow added eight new cases for a total 17; Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia had one for a total of 64; and the Idaho State Veterans Home at Lewiston added one case for a total of 30.
