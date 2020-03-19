POMEROY — Garfield County officials were among the first local governments to declare a state of emergency over COVID-19 concerns.
On Wednesday, the commissioners took more action to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by locking the doors of the courthouse.
“It was time to take steps and be prepared,” said Commissioner Justin Dixon. “We wanted to let the public and our staff know we were doing everything possible to address the situation. We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect everyone.”
Courthouse employees are still at work inside the building and answering phones, Dixon said. However, county residents are being asked to conduct business telephonically and through email rather than personally visiting the offices.
“We have drop boxes outside the courthouse that our staff checks regulary, and those can be used for any payments, too,” Dixon said. “We are short staffed as it is, and we are trying to limit our exposure so no one gets sick. I don’t want to put any fear or worry out there. We’re just taking precautions to keep everyone safe, including the kids and the elderly, and not have an epidemic here.”
Similar procedures are in place at the Asotin County Courthouse and Clarkston City Hall.
In addition, nonessential court hearings and jury trials have been postponed at courthouses in Dayton, Pomeroy and Asotin. Superior Court Judge Gary Libey, who currently presides over Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties, signed the administrative order earlier this week.
At the Garfield County Hospital, no visitors have been allowed inside since Friday. The Garfield County Jail made a similar move shortly after the governor began issuing emergency orders that closed schools and numerous public venues.
Earlier this month, a coronavirus case was confirmed in neighboring Columbia County, and one Garfield County resident was in quarantine. To date, Garfield County has no confirmed cases, according to public health officials.
Garfield County commissioners declared a state of emergency on March 9, a week before similar moves were made in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The proclamations allow agencies to bypass certain regulations and steps during a crisis, and help pave the way to receive future state and federal relief funds.
The city of Pomeroy has not declared a state of emergency, but it has been discussed, city officials said. City hall is still open to the public, but it doesn’t get a lot of foot traffic and many people are choosing to conduct business over the phone or through a drop box, a deputy clerk said.
Many business owners in this rural community are temporarily closing their doors in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidelines. Restaurants are still offering takeout food, and Meals on Wheels hasn’t been halted.
The Denny Ashby Library is closed to the public until further notice, but services continue. All due dates have been extended and the book drop remains open. Patrons can call to reserve a book, and a librarian will bring it outside.
The popular Senior Center dining room is temporarily closed, but takeout meals are available at the kitchen door for seniors who call ahead to place an order.
As people hunker down, members of the close-knit community are helping folks in need by delivering food and running essential errands, officials said.
“We have a very generous community, and I think people are taking protective measures,” Dixon said. “People here always help those in need. We will find a way to get through this and help people out.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.