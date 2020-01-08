POMEROY — The Garfield County Fire District commissioners voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Fire Chief Kris Darby, effective immediately.
The decision was made at the end of the year, and an interim fire chief has been appointed to oversee the district, according to a news release issued by the fire commissioners this week.
“The commissioners want to reassure the taxpayers and other members of the Pomeroy community and surrounding area that recent changes of leadership are going to strengthen the department’s morale and ability to serve the community when called upon in an emergency,” Commissioner Aaron Stallcop said.
Kyle Pearson has accepted the post of interim fire chief, and DeeDee Weymouth is fulfilling all of the emergency medical services duties, managing the on-call ambulance schedule and serving as district secretary.
Darby, who served as chief for about nine years, has worked in emergency management and emergency medical services for 25 years.
“It was just time,” Darby told the Tribune on Tuesday. “When a former fire commissioner said we were overpaid, it took my heart out of it. It got pretty frustrating. I started looking for jobs in October, and some other stuff went on in December. This is the right time. I need to find a different job and think about my health.”
Darby said he has some job prospects and has relocated to the Walla Walla area, where his mother lives.
“I’m here with my family,” Darby said. “I had a great run. We did a lot in those nine years. We got a new firetruck and a new fire station is being built. Great people work there — just a good bunch of folks there — and they will continue moving forward.”
Stallcop, who was elected in November, said the commissioners will have a general meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the fire station to discuss the leadership changes.
“We are all confident that this will be a smooth transition,” Stallcop said. “This is a time to rebuild relationships with nearby departments, strengthen the morale of our volunteers, and take a fresh step forward with other local medical providers.”
The district is in the process of remodeling the old station on Main Street and recently added a building to house trucks, ambulances and other equipment, Stallcop said. Additional parking and a new restroom are part of the project, which is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.
