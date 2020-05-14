POMEROY — The only county in the state of Washington without a confirmed COVID-19 case is getting an advance glance at the governor’s phased approach to reopening.
As of Wednesday, a limited number of customers were allowed inside Tonia’s Cafe on Main Street, thanks to Garfield County’s coveted Phase 2 status. The lounge area remains closed, but burgers, a full bar and other menu items are now available in the dining room, provided the diners and business owner follow the state’s rules.
“I’m excited to have people back in here,” said owner Tonia Sanders. “I like to b.s. with people, so this has been hard on me. I’ve missed my repeat customers and travelers.”
Garfield County, home to about 2,300 residents, is among a select few counties in Washington that have been granted a variance to begin the second of four phases under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan. The status is granted to counties with a population of less than 75,000 that haven’t had a new COVID-19 case in the past three weeks.
Several other counties have been cleared for Phase 2, including Stevens, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Columbia and Lincoln. Asotin and Whitman county officials are hoping to join the list soon.
In Phase 2, pet grooming, restaurants, hair and nail salons, and retail establishments may open in a limited capacity. The state is issuing specific rules for each industry, which can be found on the governor’s website.
Patrons of Tonia’s Cafe will notice some pandemic-induced changes, such as a spiral notebook near the entrance. Before being seated and getting a disposable paper menu, diners must jot down the time, their names, email addresses and phone numbers, just in case contact tracing for the virus becomes an issue.
“I know a lot of people don’t want the government tracking them,” Sanders said. “Here’s the deal, though. I don’t have to check your ID, unless you look too young to order alcohol. People can write whatever they want on that sheet of paper, and I have no control over that.”
Sanitizing stations, enforced social distancing and tables limited to five or fewer patrons are part of the new normal. Restaurants in this phase are only allowed to have 50 percent occupancy, and condiments have to be cleaned or tossed after each use, along with menus.
“I think some of the rules are really good, and some are really stupid,” Sanders said. “For example, it makes no sense that I can have the dining room open, but not the lounge area. People can still go to Walmart, but we have all of these restrictions. By the same token, I think if you go out in public, you’re taking a chance. If you don’t take the proper precautions, that’s on you.”
Sanders, who has owned the cafe for more than seven years, estimates the recent coronavirus closure caused her to lose about 75 percent of business. Because of the sharp income drop, she’s the chief cook, server and dishwasher, “the whole enchilada,” until things pick up.
“I have a kid who will come in the evening to help me during the rush, and I have a couple of former employees on standby,” Sanders said. “I really can’t afford to pay anyone else right now.”
Several Pomeroy residents said they are looking forward to having access to hair salons in the near future. Hairdressers here are modifying their shops to make sure they meet all of the state’s requirements, but they should be back to cutting and coloring soon.
“We can’t wait to get all of our restaurants, retail stores and hair salons open,” said Pomeroy City Clerk Shaun Martin. “Our golf course is open now, and I’m just tickled pink about that.”
Pomeroy Mayor G. Paul Miller said overall, things seem to be going well in the close-knit, rural community. Most folks have adhered to the governor’s orders, and Garfield County is fortunate to have a lot of wide-open spaces, which has made social distancing easier.
“We’re not really encountering any big glitches or problems, at this point,” Miller said. “I think people are being cautious, and everyone seems to be fairly comfortable with the concept that Garfield County is the only one in the state with no cases. We like that status, and we’d like to keep it that way.”
Tom Meyers, owner of a popular hardware store, has been able to keep his doors open during the pandemic because his business was deemed essential. Over the past two months, he’s noticed an uptick in the number of folks buying paint or supplies for projects while they stay home.
“There are other small towns in eastern Washington that haven’t had any (COVID-19) cases,” Meyers said. “We only have one town in our county, and we have a very small population. Not getting a case here was partially luck, and partially because we don’t have as many people working closely together.”
Donna Deal, who recently retired as county auditor, said Garfield County officials took a proactive approach to COVID-19, which likely played a significant role in keeping the virus at bay. Public buildings, such as the courthouse, were closed right away, she said.
“Our community has really tried to protect our family and friends,” Deal said. “Because we have an elderly population, everyone is being careful.”
