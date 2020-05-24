Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GARFIELD — A bull stands sentinel over State Route 27 in Garfield. Although he is almost 100 years old, he has not been given his own name — until now.
Garfield Meats is accepting submissions of a name for their fiberglass bull mascot, which was recently returned to his post after being repaired and given a fresh coat of paint.
“I think it’ll be really fun,” said Garfield Meats co-owner Windy Tevlin.
Windy and husband Tom first saw the bull about 10 years ago tied at a hitching post outside the Palouse home of “Bull” Kites.
“It took me approximately 15 years of visiting Bull to get him to sell it to me,” Tevlin said.
The bull’s body type is typical of a Hereford beef animal of his era, 1930, including short legs and stocky body. According to Tevlin, he was originally used by the University of Idaho to teach about beef cuts. Different parts of his fiberglass body would light up to highlight the different cuts.
“The bull had weathered poorly, so Josh Pfaff repaired his body and I painted him,” Tevlin said.
The bull sat on his perch, watching customers come and go, until it was time for a makeover. Tevlin had him taken down again to be repainted. This time she rebranded him with a martini glass, olive and a swizzle stick with the initials T&W on it. The brand was copied from that of Kim and Keith Weerts from Little Caanon Ranch in the Elberton area.
“We put the brand on both sides just for our photographers passing through,” Tevlin said.
When the bull returned to his spot this time, discussion came up about his name. A friend suggested they make it a contest and Tevlin let her run with it.
Anyone seeking to submit a name suggestion can send it to bullneedsaname@gmail.com by May 31. “Ferdinand” will not be considered. The winner will receive 10 pounds of hamburger courtesy of Garfield Meats.
Garfield Meats is a custom butcher shop that has been in operation since 1953. It was originally owned and operated by Roy and Teresa Hasenoehrl. The Tevlins have owned the shop for 23 years.
— Jana Mathia, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Madsen pleads guilty to aggravated battery
Cassie Louise Madsen, 37, appeared before Judge Gregory FitzMaurice telephonically May 14 with a change of plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” to the felony charge of aggravated battery.
Madsen has admitted to being the person who drove Jessica Colpitts to the home of 23-year-old Samantha Fignani on May 22, 2017. Fignani was shot point-blank by Colpitts. Madsen had described events leading up to and immediately following the shooting. In March of last year, a jury trial found Colpitts guilty of first-degree murder.
By pleading guilty, Madsen seeks resolution of the case by obtaining a “withheld judgement” to the charge, with a mandatory minimum 90-day sentence in the county jail and a period of probation.
FitzMaurice explained that the prosecuting attorney is bound by the agreement but not so the courts. The court may still impose the maximum penalty if they so choose.
The maximum sentence for aiding and abetting aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines/restitution.
Madsen was asked if she had come to this decision on her own, and why she was pleading guilty. She answered that she drove the car, aware that there would be a confrontation between Colpitts and Fignani.
FitzMaurice ordered a presentence investigation to be completed by July 1.
Sentencing has been scheduled for July 7, at 9 a.m.
Madsen was released on the same terms and conditions as set previously, including she remain in close contact with probation and parole.
— Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino) Wednesday