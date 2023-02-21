Two Pullman residents who were accused of robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint last fall were sent to prison.

Gavriel Hernandez, 35, and her ex-husband, 37-year-old Roy Valdez, were each sentenced to a year in prison Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered their sentence to include drug treatment. And upon release from prison, the two must both be placed on probation requiring additional drug treatment.