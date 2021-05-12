Gardener on duty

August Frank/TribuneRick Kramer waters his plot at the Clarkston Community Gardens on Tuesday. Kramer is looking to grow onions, tomatoes, lettuce, carrots and cucumbers in his second year of growing at the community gardens. “To me, it’s a relaxing fun thing to do,” he said. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for cloudy skies and a high of 78. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

