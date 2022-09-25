YAKIMA — Family members say Emilio Phelan was turning his life around after completing a substance-abuse program and was regaining custody of one of his children.
Instead, the new chapter in his life was cut short, a Yakima County prosecutor said, when Phelan was gunned down on a Yakima street by a gang member in a drive-by shooting in 2017.
“He will never be with his family and kids and was turning his life around when Pedro Solis snuffed it out solely to get credibility with the gang,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements said at Pedro Antonio Solis’ sentencing hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday.
Solis, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in a plea deal that resolved several cases against him that also included an attack on an inmate in the Yakima County jail and an assault on a corrections officer.
Solis’ stepfather and a family friend told the court Solis is also turning his life around, an effort that was hampered, in part, because he was held in the jail’s gang unit.
Originally charged with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, Solis entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and the firearms charge. The plea allows Solis to maintain his innocence while conceding prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
He also entered Alford pleas to second-degree assault and prison riot for a November 2019 attack where he and other inmates stabbed another inmate with homemade knives, and a second-degree assault charge for a May 2019 attack on a corrections officer at the jail.
Clements said the plea deal recognizes Solis’ youth at the time he killed Phelan — he was 17 at the time — and being prone to impulsivity and peer pressure at that age, but also acknowledges the seriousness of the crime and his gang ties.
Troy Lee, who represented Solis in the murder case, said the agreement was fair in that the trial would have depended on two witnesses who were trying to work off their own charges.
“To Mr. Solis’ credit, and I’m not trying to minimize the breadth of the case, he’s always been polite,” Lee said. “It’s hard to square those two things.”
Dual Eldrige, Solis’ stepfather, said Solis had made some bad choices in his life, but he said that when Solis learned that a warrant was issued for his arrest on the murder charge, he agreed to turn himself in and resolve the matter quickly.
Instead, he was held for four years in the jail’s fourth-floor gang unit, which Eldrige — who said he was a former gang member who had been booked into the jail 26 times — described as the worst place in the county. But Eldriges said that Solis was trying to spread his Christian faith there as well.
“He has testified in jail of what God has done for him, even in the midst of hell,” Eldrige said, adding that he would encourage Solis to get into programs to help him succeed when he is released.
Marie White, a family friend, said in a written statement to the court that Solis’ reform efforts were interrupted when he was arrested for a murder she said others said he committed.
“He did try to change, but found that impossible being in the gang tank at the jail,” White said at the hearing.
Rick Smith, who represented Solis on the assault charges, said Solis is showing signs of progress in that he hasn’t had any further incidents in the jail since the assault on the corrections officer.
Solis told Judge Elisabeth Tutsch that he was sorry for what he did and how it affected other people’s lives, and that he would try to be more empathetic in the future.
“I’ll keep that with me my whole life,” Solis said.
While Tutsch said that Solis’ actions in the past three years is a reflection of change, she noted that Phelan’s killing was still a “horrific” crime.
“We feel less safe when people are shot in the street,” Tutsch said.