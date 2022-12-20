KENDRICK — Three young mountain lions that were found under a deck at a Kendrick residence have been euthanized, Idaho Fish and Game announced Monday.
“We made the decision to euthanize because lions habituated in an urban setting pose a public safety risk,” Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare said in a news release.
Besides posing a risk to the public, mountain lions who are comfortable in an urban setting are also “difficult and risky” to relocate to a wild area.
The presence of the mountain lions was first reported Saturday by Fish and Game. The agency first advised people to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.
“Fish and Game does not intend to remove predators like mountain lions and bears from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities,” said the news release that was distributed Saturday. “Fish and Game has options to deter wildlife, such as hazing, only resorting to lethal removal if an animal has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.”
The news release also mentioned that northern Idaho’s mountain lion population is healthy and “they’re very territorial.” Lions are often pushed out of wildlands and into towns by dominant cats, typically mature males. The lions that moved into Kendrick “were young of the year likely seeking new territory to settle in,” according to the Saturday news release.
Fish and Game also said that mountain lions released back into the wild don’t fare well in other cats’ territory, “and there’s a risk of it returning to populated or adjacent areas and potentially injuring or killing people, livestock or pets,” according to the agency. “Fish and Game officials are unwilling to take that risk considering there’s an abundant mountain lion population in North Central Idaho and throughout the state.”