Game official: Mountain lion has likely skedaddled

A video depicting a mountain lion walking down an alley near Sunset Park in Lewiston was shared on social media five days ago, but it is unlikely the animal is still in town.
Clay Hickey, regional wildlife manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said he has not seen the video, but he knows the department has not received any additional calls about the animal since the first sighting, which was reported Thursday. He also does not know if it was a mountain lion.
“Just because you get a report doesn’t mean it’s really a mountain lion,” he said. “Oftentimes we’ll chase these things down and it’ll be a large orange tabby.”
Mountain lions are much bigger in size than house cats and have long tails, Hickey said.
He said Fish and Game followed up on the report but are unable to do much else because the footage of the animal is several days old. The man who made the report had seen the animal while reviewing his security footage after he returned from a trip.
“That animal isn’t going to be there,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to go find it.”
If there was a mountain lion in town, employees from Fish and Game would either wait for the animal to find its own way out of town, or they would tranquilize and capture the animal. Then Fish and Game would either release the animal far enough from town where it will not come back, or they will euthanize it if they think it is dangerous.
Captured wild animals can be euthanized if they show a lack of fear toward humans because that poses a threat to people in a community, Hickey said.
However, a lot of animals that wander into town do so by accident, Hickey said. These animals can be very scared; they are usually captured and relocated.
“There are situations where these (animals) end up not in the edge of town but deeper into town and they don’t know how to get out,” he said.
Some mountain lions will live on the edge of town and feed on any loose pets or deer in the same area, Hickey said. However, male mountain lions are territorial, so if another impedes on their space, they must either fight or continue traveling to unoccupied territory.
Mountain lions might enter a town accidently while searching for unoccupied territory, Hickey said. Wild animals can also be displaced by running the wrong way from a car passing through the edge of town.
“Things spiral out of control for animals too, and being in town is one of those places,” he said.
If people see a wild animal, they should give it a wide berth and use common sense, Hickey said. If there is an active wild animal in town, people should avoid letting their pets or children out.
“(People) should call us,” he said. “If it’s after hours, they can also call the police department.”
