Hundreds of people lined up for the chance at glory and riches during the Great Pumpkin Roll in downtown Lewiston Saturday.
One by one, costumed competitors rolled pumpkins down the Fifth Street Grade and tried to hit a small goal at the bottom. Winners were entered into a drawing for $500.
It’s the signature event of the Pumpkin Palooza held on the west end of Main Street. Vikki Ross, who runs the pumpkin roll as a volunteer for Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, said they had 600 pounds of pumpkins on hand — perhaps as many as 60 individual gourds, she estimated.
The randomness of it is what draws people in, Ross said. Because pumpkins are just round enough to roll, but not round enough to take a straight path, it makes it more a game of chance than of skill.
“It’s just that thrill of if it’s going to make it in there or not, and maybe the possibility of winning $500 has something to do with it,” she said.
Lewis-Clark State College baseball player Matt Ornelia said the best strategy is not how you roll your pumpkin, but how you select it.
“I say pick a round pumpkin, as best as possible, and hope for the best,” he said.
Those who lined up their pumpkins and released them with a bowler-like under handheave betted on the orbs taking a straight path. They almost never do. Instead they curve, pitch and sometimes bounce on an erratic path.
Still, it sometimes works, as it did for Lee Henry of Lewiston.
“I just kind of bowled it like a bowling ball,” he said.
His daughter, Savannah, who was dressed like a cat, took the same approach.
“I rolled it down like a ball,” she said.
Kennedy Cargill, 10, decided to trust gravity and chance when she nudged her pumpkin down the grade.
“I rolled it lightly,” she said. “I rolled it and it went on its side and I hoped it would make it in.”
It did.
In fact, combining chance with positive thinking was a common winning strategy. It’s the one Jay Clark used as he let his pumkin loose.
“I kind of just wished it in,” said the 8-year-old Lewiston boy dressed as a witch doctor.
Clark jumped, threw his hands in the air and yelled “yeah” when his pumpkin made it into the goal at the bottom.
His buddy, Theo Dallaire, 7, of Pullman, also used will power to make his pumpkin stay on course. He was thrilled at the prospect of possibly winning some Halloween cash.
“I’m going to win $500,” he yelled.
His will power was enough to score a goal, but not quite strong enough for his ticket to be drawn from all of the other winners. That honor went to Charlie Alford, of Lewiston, who will get $500 for his combination of effort and luck.
But the pumpkin roll was far from the only attraction. There were dozens of kids games, contests, candy and just about every costume imaginable.
Chris Spatar of Lewiston took first place in the adult costume contest held at Brackenbury Square. He dressed as Uhltred, a Viking warrior. Spartar participates in medieval simulated combat as a hobby.
“We go out and just battle,” he said. “This is the actual armor I wear. I never really win anything so I’m kind of surprised.”
Kelly Riddle of Clarkston took second place in the costume contest. She dressed as a space queen and was accompanied by her sons, Frank and Paul Lane, who dressed as space soliders. The family made the costumes themselves, with much of the work being done by her husband, Jon Lane
“We are really into homemade costumes; this is all from our kitchen,” she said. ”Homemade costumes are just so much cooler; you can’t go wrong.”
For example, she carried a metal pole topped with the whisking attachment from her Kitchen Aid to make a scepter.
Courtney Kramer, executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, estimated about 4,500 people attended the four-hour event.
“Ten years in, this is easily the best family friendly event in the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley for connecting families with a community that supports them, and we are incredibly thankful for the businesses and volunteers that support the event and make it possible,” Kramer said.
