Gallina trial slated for April 5

ASOTIN — A trial date for Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina is once again on the court calendar.
In an order filed this week, the judge handling Gallina’s sexual misconduct case set April 5 as the start of a trial expected to last several weeks in Asotin County.
The jury trial, if it happens as scheduled, will take place nearly two years after Gallina was arrested at the Asotin County Courthouse on multiple felony charges for alleged sexual crimes involving two female co-workers. He has denied all wrongdoing.
Several previous trial dates have been pushed back at the request of the defense and because of the coronavirus pandemic. Spokane County Judge Michael Price filed an order Wednesday for the April proceeding, following a Zoom hearing conducted Friday.
Gallina, who turns 57 on Saturday, is charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and four counts of third-degree assault for alleged crimes against two women who were employed in Asotin County when he was on the bench.
If coronavirus restrictions are still in place, Gallina’s trial will likely be held in the Asotin County Fire District station, which is currently being used for jury proceedings.
Gallina voluntarily went on paid administrative leave after charges were filed against him by the state attorney general’s office, and he has since been collecting his paycheck, which is about $200,000 a year. He spent one night behind bars before being released on his own recognizance. In the meantime, visiting judges and court commissioners have been presiding over his Superior Court cases in Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties.
Judge Price set a pretrial hearing for 8:30 a.m. March 26.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.