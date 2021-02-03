ASOTIN — The Spokane County judge first assigned to preside over Scott D. Gallina’s trial is no longer in charge of the Asotin County case.
Gallina, the former Superior Court judge for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, is scheduled to go to trial here in early April on multiple sexual misconduct charges. However, Spokane Judge Michael Price will not be on the bench.
A recent order from Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez of the Supreme Court of Washington rescinded Price’s temporary assignment in Asotin County, according to court documents filed this week.
Judge Brooke Burns was sworn in as the Superior Court judge for the three-county circuit on Jan. 11, eliminating the need for the assignment of the temporary judge, Gonzalez said in the order.
Burns, who worked with Gallina and is named in a civil lawsuit connected to the case, has recused herself and contacted Walla Walla County for a judge to handle Gallina’s pretrial hearing and trial, which is slated to begin April 5 in Asotin County Superior Court.
Price was appointed to oversee Gallina’s case on April 24, 2019. He presided over the former judge’s bond hearing, arraignment and numerous court proceedings over the past 22 months since Gallina was arrested at the Asotin County Courthouse.
Gallina, 57, remains out of custody after posting bond shortly after his arrest. He is no longer on the payroll of the state or three counties where he served five years. He is charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and four counts of third-degree assault for alleged crimes against two women who were employed in Asotin County when he was on the bench.
The former judge denies all wrongdoing. He is represented by Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew M. Wagley. Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite are handling the case on behalf of the attorney general’s office.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.