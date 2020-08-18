Firefighters called in from around Washington hope to have the Chief Timothy fire burning on the Snake River breaks in Whitman County west of Clarkston under control by Wednesday.
The blaze did not make any dramatic runs Monday as ground-based firefighters worked to build a line around it while helicopters and other aircraft dumped water on flames and hot spots.
“We are getting a pretty good handle on it,” said John Dahmen, chief of Whitman County Fire District 14. “We have one strike team on it and we have two 20-person crews and still have a helicopter and two-air bosses on it and another heavy helicopter inbound.”
Air bosses are small planes that can scoop water out of lakes and reservoirs. A strike team is a collection of about five brush trucks and water tenders with two to three fighters on each vehicle.
The firefighters labored in 106-degree heat Monday and are likely to see triple-digit temperatures again today.
“We are just watching them for heat exhaustion and other things like bee stings,” Dahmen said. “So far, so good.”
The firefighters dispatched to the blaze through the Washington state mobilization system are camping at Colton High School. They will work today to surround the fire with a line and then continue to push that line inward while making it ever wider in a process known as cold trailing. If it goes well, Dahmen said the crews may start to leave Wednesday.
He estimated the fire burned about 2,000 acres. It started on the north side of the river across from Chief Timothy Park on Sunday afternoon when a motor home on Wawawai Road caught fire while traveling west. Flames jumped from the vehicle to nearby grass and raced up the steep rocky slopes.
The fire was nearly stopped after a helicopter from Leading Edge Aviation pounded it with water drops Sunday. But what had been a calm day with scorching temperatures turned into a breezy night. The winds stoked embers into flames and the fire expanded from about 50 acres to its current size.
Dahmen said no structures or crops were damaged.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.