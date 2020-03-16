Gabrielle Trigsted is Lewiston’s Distinguished Young Woman of 2020

Gabrielle Trigsted was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston and awarded $2,600 in scholarships during a program at Lewiston High School.
In addition to winning the $1,650 scholarship for being named Distinguished Young Woman, Trigsted was awarded $200 in the fitness category, $200 for self expression, $250 for talent, and $300 for interview. She is the daughter of Wendy and Kirk Trigsted.
The first runner-up was Breanne Nine, who was given a $1,350 scholarship plus $200 for fitness and $200 for self expression. She is the daughter of Heather Jansen and Jon Nine.
Teagan Kramasz was the second runner-up and awarded an $1,150 scholarship. She is daughter of Rebecca Kramasz and Greg Kramasz. The competition took place Saturday night.