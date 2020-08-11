l The prototypical image of a stand-up comedian performing in front of a brick wall most likely originated at the hungry i in San Francisco, which started as a music venue and added stand-up performances in the early 1950s. Social satirist Mort Sahl was the first comic to perform at the hungry i. Plenty of big names from ’50s and ’60s stand-up followed — especially those specializing in topical, political humor — including Lenny Bruce, Phyllis Diller, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and the Smothers Brothers.
l Which 1980s film featured Eric Carmen’s song “Hungry Eyes”?
A) “An Officer and a Gentleman”
B) “The Breakfast Club”
C) “Dirty Dancing”
D) “Top Gun”
