What will happen next with a marina and vacant restaurant building just west of the Red Wolf Bridge in Clarkston remains unclear.
The Army Corps of Engineers properties are leased by the Port of Clarkston, which subleases them to Jock Pring, an entrepreneur who owns the adjacent Hells Canyon Resort, an upscale recreational vehicle park.
The port told Pring the 26-year sublease ended Nov. 11, said Port Manager Wanda Keefer at a Thursday meeting of port commissioners.
“He disagreed and he said, ‘No, he had a perpetual lease and that for as long as we continue to extend our lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he was the subtenant,’ ” she said. “We said, ‘Well, it doesn’t work that way. Ports can’t enter into leases that last forever.’ ”
The land in Pring’s sublease is a portion of the property that the Port of Clarkston leases from the Corps that include the Granite Lake Recreational Vehicle Park, and a driving range, that are private businesses, as well as public amenities such as Granite Lake Park.
The Port of Clarkston is not going to be relinquishing its lease with the Corps, Keefer said.
Pring remains on the property, Keefer said. The port’s attorney is writing Pring a letter with an update.
The situation is “a little murky,” Keefer said, adding she was going to ask the port commissioners a question about it during an executive session that was part of the meeting.
Pring wasn’t at the meeting and didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Tribune on Thursday.
In other business, the port passed a budget with expenses of $3.62 million for 2022 as well as a resolution setting its property tax levy to generate $391,263 for the coming year.
