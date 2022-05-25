Nez Perce tribal member Gary Dorr paddles in a dugout canoe Tuesday with a student from Palouse Prairie Charter School along the Snake River at Boyer Park & Marina near Colfax. “We want to bring more community knowledge about our historic culture and that we still have rights here,” Dorr said.
