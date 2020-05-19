Funnel clouds spotted over the Palouse

Two funnel clouds were spotted over the Palouse on Monday, according to multiple eyewitness reports and the National Weather Service in Spokane.
According to a statement on the NWS webpage, trained weather spotters reported seeing the funnel form out of storm clouds above Pullman a little after 3 p.m. moving northeast at about 20 mph. Shortly after they were first reported, NWS meteorologists in Spokane said there was no cause for alarm.
“I wouldn’t be concerned at all — we have had reports of two separate funnels,” said meteorologist Laurie Nisbet. “No spotter saw them touch the ground — we’ve seen several pictures, we’ve seen a video and we don’t believe there’s any reason for concern.”
Tornadoes are only considered potentially dangerous once they have touched the ground, Nisbet said. She said funnel clouds are a relatively common sight for the region at this time of year; however, full-blown tornadoes are rare. She said there have been no tornadoes reported in either Latah or Whitman counties for at least several decades.
“We might see two to three (tornados) a year across the entire state (of Washington) — and those are usually F-0s or F-1s, they’re very weak tornadoes,” Nisbet said. “They might take the roof off a barn or something like that, but that’s usually about the extent of the damage that we’ve seen.”