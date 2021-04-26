Thursday
Joye Southwick, 73, of Connell, Wash. — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 1216 Eighth St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Marilyn Grace Parker Fix, 80, of Juliaetta — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Helen Bernice (Clark) Beard, 91, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life (masks required), First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A meal will follow downstairs with elevator access available.