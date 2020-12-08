A GoFundMe account has been established for a family who lost their Cherrylane home to a fire Sunday morning.
No one was injured in the blaze but the manufactured home near the Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery was a total loss, said Bill Skiles, chief of the Lapwai Fire Department and a volunteer for the Nez Perce County Fire Department. Both agencies respond to the fire. Skiles said the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and noted it took them about 40 minutes to reach the rural location.
“It was totally gone,” he said. “That is the problem when you live in the outlying area and there is no water supply.”
Because of safety restrictions in place on the structurally deficient, 100-year-old Cherrylane Bridge, Skiles said firefighters were unable to bring a full water tanker truck across the span. But they were able to fill a truck at the hatchery. Skiles said the fire started in the home’s chimney.
Angela Jackson, of Lewiston, set up a GoFundMe account at bit.ly/37IPm9F seeking to raise $1,000 for Kim Williams and her two family members, who were displaced by the fire.