A silent auction fundraising event for an Asotin student planning to attend a summer leadership program is set for 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Lewiston Eagles, 1310 Main St.
Ninth grader Aalicia Schultz, 14, is raising money to participate in a National Youth Leadership Forum focused on national security in Washington, D.C., in June. The Monday event includes silent auction items, such as gift cards for local businesses and artwork. Chili and cornbread will be available to purchase from the Eagles for $6.
Schultz’s family also has established a fundraising page at www.gofundme.com, which can be found by doing a search for her name on the website.