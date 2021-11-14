WALLA WALLA — Two days after a local veteran died by suicide, the family’s fundraiser to help pay for his funeral expenses has surpassed its $8,000 goal.
Nicholas James Groom, 25, was the youngest of four children, according to a tribute written by his sister, Randii, and published on a GoFundMe page organized by community member JoAnne Bennett.
In 2017, Groom followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, enlisting in the U.S. military, Randii continued. After completing basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Va., Groom was stationed in Germany and Texas during his two years in the army. During this time, he developed a love for cooking that continued after he was discharged in 2019.
“Although he loved to make other people laugh, Nicholas struggled with depression and anxiety and lost his battle on Nov. 10, 2021,” Randi wrote.
A fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses was started the next day, Veterans Day, with an initial goal of raising $8,000 dollars. By Friday, the GoFundMe had raised surpassed that goal by several hundred dollars. Any additional funds will be donated to programs that raise awareness to help end veteran suicide, Bennett wrote.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The hotline can be reached 24/7 at (800) 273-8255.