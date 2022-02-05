VANCOUVER, Wash. — The nonprofit Running 4 Heroes launched a fundraiser Wednesday for the family of slain Vancouver police Officer Donald Sahota — already twice surpassing its fundraising goal.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $12,600. The goal was initially $10,000 and then increased to $12,500. The fundraiser will run for two weeks.
Running 4 Heroes was founded by Florida teen Zechariah Cartledge and his family when he was 10 years old. Zechariah runs one mile for every first responder killed in the line of duty around the nation. The nonprofit also raises money for the fallen responders’ families and those injured on the job.
Zechariah ran one mile Tuesday night in honor of Sahota, carrying a thin blue line flag and accompanied by two police cruisers.
On Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office shared a message on social media asking the community to hold Sahota’s family, the Vancouver Police Department and the involved deputy in their thoughts and prayers.
“The entire Clark County Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken over the line of duty death of Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota,” the post reads. “The Vancouver Police Department has been a trusted law enforcement partner to CCSO for decades; we are a family. The tragic death of VPD’s hero in blue has forever changed us all.”