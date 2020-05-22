YAKIMA — The first of a two-part fundraiser for Children’s Village launches today with a virtual preview party and bidding on several fun, social-distance-themed items.
The annual Passion for the Village fundraiser benefiting the care center for children and youth with special needs begins with a virtual preview party from 5:30 to 6 p.m. today. Bidding in an online auction is open from today through Tuesday. Get more information, including how to sign up for bidding, in the events section of the Memorial Foundation website, memfound.org. Check out auction items on the Virtual Preview Party and auction page.
Traditionally, the event held by the Memorial Foundation includes dinner, an auction and inspirational stories. It raised $324,500 in 2019. Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled countless in-person gatherings throughout Yakima County, organizers are hopeful supporters will be able to gather in person in part two of this year’s fundraiser.
According to the Memorial Foundation website, Passion for the Village 2020 was rescheduled to July 31 in hopes that people would be able to gather in person that day. There will be a full online auction with emcee and auctioneer Kevin Joyce. It will be livestreamed.
More information is available online at passionforthevillage.org.