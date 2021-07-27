Fundraiser dinner is scheduled for Lewiston man battling liver disease

Time is running out for a longtime Lewiston resident with end-stage liver disease, but hope is still on the horizon for a life-saving transplant.
Just a few years after retiring, Bennie Tafoya was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a rare disease in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy liver cells. After years of chronic liver inflammation leading to cirrhosis, his condition has rapidly deteriorated.
“The sickness has taken over my liver completely,” Tafoya said. “My whole body is bloated and every time I eat it comes right back up. I’m losing so much weight. It’s started impacting my breathing because the liquid floating around in my stomach pushes up into my lungs.”
Excess bile must be drained from his liver every two weeks for his lungs to function normally.
His bones are also getting fragile, and a doctor’s note from June confirms the situation is declining. Without a liver transplant or living donor, Tafoya says he may not make it to December.
“My options are a whole liver, a partial liver or no liver,” he said. “With the full liver, they’ll take mine out, throw it away and put a new one in. A partial liver could come from family, friends or a stranger. The third option is to come home and die a slow death.”
Tafoya will head to the University of Washington Medical Center next month for a comprehensive assessment to determine whether his body can accept a liver transplant or a partial liver from a living donor.
Once he’s found to be a qualified candidate, he’ll be placed a waiting list for the next available transplant. Because he’s not a smoker, heavy drinker or drug abuser, Tafoya says his chances of approval are much higher.
“It’s a major surgery,” he said. “They also want to make sure my insurance will cover the cost of the procedure and that I have enough money to rent a place in Seattle for three months.”
Upon receiving the procedure, Tafoya would need to attend daily checkups at the center to ensure the new liver isn’t rejected. While some of the transplant costs are covered by insurance, accommodations for his family to be near the center in the following months are not.
His wife, Shelly, would also have to stop working to become his caretaker during the recovery period, relinquishing the family’s primary source of income.
“Our main concerns are about maintaining ourselves in Seattle while still paying all the bills at our home in Lewiston,” Shelly Tafoya said.
She launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe in July to help cover costs associated with the transplant, including travel, housing and medical expenses not covered by insurance. So far, almost $4,000 of their $80,000 goal has been raised.
Tafoya calls his situation a “Catch-22.”
“I worry for my grandson, and what future he’ll have without me,” he said. “I’m putting aside all my pride and humility to ask for help.”
The couple recently adopted their 10-year-old grandson who came to live with them in 2015 when his parents could no longer care for him.
Fellow caregivers at Quad Cities Foster Parents, a local support group, are planning a spaghetti feed and silent auction tonight to raise money for Tafoya’s liver transplant. Karen Kessler, a member of the group, is helping organize the donations that come in.
“Bennie’s always been the kind of person who’s first to say, ‘I can help with that,’ when he’s healthy,” Kessler said. “To pay him back — someone who’s very generous — it drives what we’re doing.”
The First Church of God in Clarkston donated its fellowship hall for the event, and Homes of Hope will help set up and serve the food prepped by members of CrossPoint Alliance Church.
Those who aren’t able to attend the spaghetti feed can still make financial donations, according to Kessler. Checks should be made out to the Tafoya family and can be mailed to 3633 14th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
The family’s GoFundMe page can be found at bit.ly/3kZWs1V.
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.