Funding and staffing were the top priorities when the Lewiston School Board and officials addressed District 6 legislators at a special board meeting Tuesday evening.
Board members and school officials met with Sen. Dan Johnson and Rep. Lori McCann at the A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center. Rep. Mike Kingsley did not attend because he was not feeling well.
Superintendent Lance Hansen said consistency and predictability in funding is needed for the district as well as ways to address staffing issues in classified positions that often compete with industry salaries.
“Sectors in the private industry respond to demand by increasing salary; we don’t have that same leverage in government,” Hansen said. “We aren’t even close to what they’re paying.” He said he is advertising classified positions, like bus drivers, competing for employees on the same billboards as Vista Outdoors and SEL, which offer much higher salaries.
Staffing issues also came to light from Peggy Flerchinger, director of special services. She said 613 students from prekindergarten through 12th grade are in the special education programs and hiring personnel to fill positions to help those students is a big need. Recruitment is difficult when employers in the private sector pay more for the same job, and she said the program needs more financial support to offer competitive pay.
Officials also address issues of funding, both in the district overall and for specific programs. Leann Hubbard, director of business services, said supporting an enrollment versus attendance funding formula is better for the Lewiston District and provides more predictability. She also raised concerns over when funding is available, saying she often has to create budgets before funding is approved by the state or before the needs of certain programs are known.
She also stressed the importance of the supplemental levy.
“Please do not support the elimination of the supplemental levy,” she asked the legislators.
Taking away the supplemental levy would mean relying on state or local funds. School Board Vice President Brad Cuddy said without that support, the district would have to close schools and “it would take a lot of state money to make up that difference.” President Brad Rice also said those levies give the district more local control rather than having more funding controlled by the state.
However, Johnson suggested the Lewiston district discuss the issue with other schools as well as county and city officials to get their take on it. He said he wasn’t certain if he would be in favor of the bill to end supplemental levies because “it feels like we’re going backward” on how to fund schools.
Other funding issues discussed at the board meeting included all-day kindergarten, which Lisa Fenter, director of curriculum and instruction, said has proven successful in helping develop early literacy. The program is supported by the supplemental levy, and legislation proposed last session would have prevented the use of funding through the levy.
Kimberly Eimers, director of student services, said there needs to be a change in funding for career and technical education. Currently, the funding formula stipulates that 15 percent of the enrollment in career and technical programs has to come outside the district. That is proving difficult to meet when the distance between districts is so far, such as Lewiston to Grangeville, and it takes money to bus students in as well as syncing the schedules between the schools.
Johnson, who is on the education committee, said legislation that wasn’t passed will likely return this session.
“We’re going to see those bills again,” he said. “Legislators are really going to need to hear from school boards and superintendents for input and support to make the best decision they can.”
McCann said that she comes from a long line of educators and taught at Lewis-Clark State College for 16 years. “Education is a real passion for me,” she said. “My heart is definitely in higher education all down to pre-K.” She said she has some legislation she would like to introduce, and she hopes to eventually serve on the education committee.
