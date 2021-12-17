School districts in the region seem to be in favor of a change by the Idaho State Board of Education to temporarily move to enrollment-based funding rather than average daily attendance.
The change was approved at a board meeting Wednesday, which extended a temporary change that was made last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will also present legislation during the 2022 legislative session to make the shift to enrollment-based funding permanent.
Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said the move was a welcomed change as well as the conversation of making the change permanent.
“I would hope moving forward that this becomes the model for funding,” he said.
Hansen said that regardless of attendance, the school still staffs and supplies classrooms for the total number of enrolled students.
That sentiment was echoed by Kamiah School District Superintendent Benjamin Merrill. “If I have 30 kids in a math class I need 30 desks, 30 pencils, 30 calculators,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if 27 kids come, I still have to spend the money, it’s not just paying for the kids who came on Monday.”
For a smaller district like Kamiah, the attendance-based funding model in the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact. Merrill said attendance dropped from an average of 92 percent to 80 percent.
“We would love to have 100 percent attendance, but life happens,” Merrill said, noting that COVID-19 cases as well as other illnesses affect student attendance.
The attendance-based funding creates a funding gap between smaller and larger districts, a concern also noted by Hansen. For example, 45 students missing a day in a district of 500 students would create a larger loss of funding than 45 students in a bigger district like Lewiston, which has more than 4,800 students. Hansen wants to see a funding system that is more fair.
“It is a very welcoming change and hopefully something we can look at long term until the pandemic has stopped ravaging our communities,” Merrill said, adding that he is hoping legislators make the change a permanent one or look into other funding options. Hansen also hopes the change opens the door for conversations to make the change permanent as well as offer a simpler funding model.
Genesee School District Superintendent Wendy Moore also supported the decision, saying “it’s definitely a positive for public schools.” Highland School District Superintendent Jacob Gion said the change would also help districts plan for the future with more consistent funding.
