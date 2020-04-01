Funding approved for Lewiston library rooftop project

Construction on both parts of a rooftop improvement project at the Lewiston City Library will move forward thanks to a line of credit backed by donors to the library’s nonprofit foundation.
Library officials put the renovation out for bid in two parts, with a base project to convert the D Street building’s northern single-story rooftop into a usable outdoor space, and an alternate portion that would add a small multipurpose room between the outdoor space and the library’s main second-floor meeting room.
But library Director Lynn Johnson told the Lewiston City Council last week that bids for the base project came in lower than architect Larry Kom estimated.
“Earlier this month, the library board of trustees met and felt that the foundation would be able to secure funding for both the base bid and alternative one, once we saw what those came in at,” Johnson said.
The low bid for the base project came from Mangum Construction of Clarkston at $395,000. Mangum also submitted the low bid for the multipurpose room at $230,000, bringing the total for both pieces to $625,000. The foundation has about $500,000 in the bank for the overall effort, so foundation board President Marsha Creason said she was able to find 15 people to back a $150,000 line of credit at $10,000 each to cover the deficit and any additional contingencies and fees.
“Right now, we have the best bid that we have ever seen for this outdoor space and performance center, or we feel that we will see in the foreseeable future,” Creason said.
Creason also noted that the library’s closure because of the coronavirus pandemic presents a perfect time to undertake a noisy construction project.
City Councilor Bob Blakey balked at using the line of credit, however, when presented with the proposal at last week’s city council meeting. He questioned City Attorney Jana Gomez on the wisdom of allowing the foundation to use a line of credit as part of its funding mechanism for the project.
Gomez said the foundation is allowed to give the library money. But City Manager Alan Nygaard said the council should be aware that the arrangement does carry some risk.
Mayor Mike Collins and Councilor John Bradbury said they were comfortable since the foundation has delivered on its promises throughout its history, like the $2.3 million in contributions it made to the first two phases of the library’s renovation that started in 2012.
“I cannot believe that we are making it more difficult for this foundation to do what it wants to do when it’s benefiting this library, this city and this region,” Bradbury said, scoffing at Blakey’s concerns.
Councilors voted 6-1 in favor of awarding both parts of the project to Mangum, with Blakey voting no. Creason said the council was helping stimulate the coronavirus-hobbled local economy by giving the job to a local contractor.
“Our community needs jobs and money to feed our families, and this bid will affect many families,” she said.
When complete, the rooftop will have a paver system over the existing flat rooftop surrounded by a low-growing green roof around the perimeter, according to a memo Johnson wrote to the council. It includes a powder-coated guardrail, plus a new exit ramp and door into the second floor at the southeast corner.
A storage space, extended skylight and partial overhead steel shading canopy are also part of the base project. The multipurpose room will have a wood-framed wall and roof structure attached to the existing masonry wall of the rooftop space. A door will be added to accommodate a new, disabled-accessible walkway into the room.
Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the fiscal year in September.
