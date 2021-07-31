Fundamentals and firehoses

A boy participating in the Elevate Basketball Camp at the Clarkston Wesleyan Church approaches for an up-close blast from the fire hose Friday evening as firefighters from the Clarkston Fire Department spray kids down. A total of 116 kids attended the annual camp over the past three days. The camp “wasn’t gonna turn any of them into basketball stars,” camp staff said, but would teach them the fundamentals.
A boy goes up to shoot the ball Friday evening at the Elevate Basketball Camp at the Clarkston Wesleyan Church.