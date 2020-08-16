Francisco Aguilar helps his son Mateo Aguilar, 4, make some large splashes with a paddle as they sit on a large dinosaur inflatable while celebrating Mateo’s birthday at a beach on the Snake River on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach 108 today, 106 Monday and 105 Tuesday as a blistering heat wave makes itself felt in the area. For the full forecast, see Page 6A.

