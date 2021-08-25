Fun in the sun (and sunflowers)

A boat pulling an inner tube along the Snake River is seen through some sunflowers at the top of Prospect Avenue on Tuesday in Lewiston. Temperatures topped out at 83 degrees Tuesday, and today’s forecast calls for a high of 86. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

