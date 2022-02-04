Fun in the snow

Alyvia Brower stretches her arms wide Thursday while lying on top of a large snowball being rolled by Cataleya Terry, right, as kids from the Montessori School primary and kindergarten classes play in the snow at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

