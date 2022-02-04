Fun in the snow

Alyvia Brower stretches her arms wide Thursday while laying on top of a large snowball being rolled by Cataleya Terry (right) as kids from the Montessori School primary and kindergarten classes play in the snow at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Online Poll
How many times have you had COVID-19?
You voted: