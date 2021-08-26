After a partial hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Nez Perce County Fair are planning for a return to something nearly normal this year.
The fair board elected to cancel the public portion of last year’s fair as infections ramped up around the globe, moving forward with a 4-H-only fair that at least allowed local youngsters to pursue, show and sell their projects. And even though the delta variant of the coronavirus is surging through communities large and small this year, General Manager Vanessa Adams said measures will be taken to make the fair experience as safe as possible.
“We’ll do whatever precautions we need to do, but at this point we are heading towards a full fair with some minor modifications,” said Adams, who went by the last name Schneider when she took the job last year.
Sanitizing stations will be at each ticket booth so patrons can cleanse their hands as they enter, and portable hand-washing stations will be placed around the fairgrounds and serviced twice each day. High-touch areas will also be sanitized frequently, she added.
Face masks, which help minimize the spread of COVID-19 by containing the respiratory droplets that carry the coronavirus, will not be required. They will be encouraged, however.
“So what I’m envisioning at this point is that masks will be recommended indoors, and we will have signs to that effect coming into all the indoor spaces,” Adams said.
Masks will be provided at fair entry points. Social distancing will also be encouraged via signage and through the use of markings on floors, and Adams encouraged patrons to follow whatever U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are current at the time of the fair, which runs Sept. 23-26.
Food vendors and a carnival staged by Northstar Amusements will be back, although Adams said some commercial vendors have canceled because of their coronavirus-related concerns.
“But in general, that’s allowed some space for new vendors to come in,” she said.
Discounted advance-sale tickets for the carnival will again be available this year at the Lewiston Rosauers and at the Lewiston and Clarkston Albertsons stores. A one-day pass is $20 in advance, and $25 if purchased the day of use. Advance sales begin Sept. 15 and run through 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
Admission tickets will be available at the gate or in advance from the fair office at 1229 Burrell Ave. starting Sept. 7. Rates this year are $8 per day for those 60 and older, $10 for ages 13-59, $7 for ages 6-12, and 5 and under are free. On Thursday, senior citizens get two-for-one admission. And family day passes that admit two adults and up to four children ages 18 and younger are available for $30.
Return visitors may notice some shuffling of animal barns this year. The former sheep and goat barn will now be occupied by cattle, and sheep and goats will now be in the annex barn where horses and cattle were formerly kept.
Both outdoor entertainment stages will be up and running for the duration of the fair, although the schedule has not been finalized. A third, indoor stage has been added in the pavilion. The space will serve as a platform for the regular 4-H fashion review, a new pie tasting contest sponsored by the food department and various local talent.
