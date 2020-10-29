Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher is making a last-minute swing through the 1st Congressional District today and Friday, reaching out to voters in the final days before Tuesday’s general election.
Fulcher’s “Freedom Tour” begins this morning in Bonners Ferry. After stops in Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene, he’ll end the day in Moscow. He has events scheduled Friday in Lewiston, Craigmont, Grangeville and Cascade, before ending the tour in his hometown of Meridian.
Fulcher is running for a second two-year term representing the 1st Congressional District, which covers the northern and western half of Idaho. He’s being challenged by Democrat Rudy Soto and Libertarian Joe Evans. The time and location of Fulcher’s stops in north central Idaho include:
- 3-4 p.m. today — Moscow Latah County Republican Headquarters, 214 N. Main St.
- 8-9 a.m. Friday — Lewiston Nez Perce County Republican Headquarters, 1037 21st St.
- 10-11 a.m. Friday — Craigmont Sweets & Eats, 19 W. Main St.
- 11:40 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Friday — Grangeville Trails Restaurant 101 E. Main St.