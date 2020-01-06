The smoke-filled back rooms that were once a hallmark of Lewiston city government were no match for a breath of fresh air named Delitha Kilgore.
Forty years ago Tuesday, the Lewiston City Council elected Kilgore as the city’s first woman mayor. It was a landmark decision that brought a new perspective to the office, but Kilgore started leaving her mark several years earlier after her family moved to Lewiston in the early 1970s.
“I cut my political teeth on passing petitions for the Sunshine Initiative,” Kilgore, 79, recalled recently while reflecting on her government days. “I can remember walking down Main Street asking people to sign that. There seemed to be so much secrecy going on, and the public wasn’t informed.”
Kilgore’s work on the initiative earned her the nickname “Sunshine Girl.” She won her first term on city council in 1973, and voters overwhelmingly approved the initiative in 1974. And while the state law opened things like political funding and lobbying to more public scrutiny, Kilgore discovered that at the local level, much of the city’s business was still conducted behind closed doors.
For instance, the council used to bar the public from the noon work sessions it held every Monday. Councilors would also charge their lunches to the city. To Kilgore, the practices stunk. Literally.
“It was just filled with smoke,” she recalled of the choking atmosphere in the conference room.
The councilors soon opened the work sessions to the public, started paying for their own lunches, or bringing a sack lunch from home after Kilgore protested. That earned her a new nickname, the “Brown Bag Lady.” But six years later the council bestowed a more dignified title, “Madam Mayor.”
“They would listen to what I had to say, but I had to be assertive,” Kilgore said. “And they listened because I was probably able to bring up something in a way they hadn’t thought about, or listed some facts they didn’t know. I just spent a lot of time doing my homework.”
Kilgore first decided to run for office on the urging of a friend who was active in the women’s movement. But her main motivation was the simple fact that Kilgore firmly believed she was capable of doing the job. People on both sides of the political fence must have agreed, with some viewing her as a “women’s libber” and some not.
“Obviously, my message was mixed,” she joked. Still, most people still assumed she would make a big deal about her gender. “But I never saw that all the time I was on the council. I never viewed any of my votes as from a woman’s point of view. It was always what’s best.”
Kilgore – a professional accountant – earned a reputation as a well-prepared, pragmatic councilor who worked hard and got things done. She counts the early 1980s project to beautify downtown Lewiston as one of her proudest moments as mayor. It provoked a lawsuit from a business owner that went all the way to the Idaho Supreme Court, but the Central Business District Revitalization Program brought amenities like Brackenbury Square, trees and planters to Main Street that residents still enjoy today.
The effort was funded by a local improvement district that downtown business owners paid into. The city was finally able to start construction in late 1981 after the courts all ruled in the city’s favor.
Kilgore is also proud of the controversial work the council did after residents were up in arms over an adult book store that opened on Main Street. The guarantee of free speech in the U.S. Constitution kept cities from shutting down such establishments, so the council dealt with the situation by amending zoning regulations to keep them away from residential areas, parks, schools and churches.
But many people still weren’t satisfied. Kilgore recalled the council meeting where they stormed in to demand that the business be shut down.
“That was one of our more contentious meetings,” Kilgore said. “The place was standing room only. They weren’t unruly at all, but we had so many church people and pastors there.”
But Councilor Robert Wing stepped to the plate and gave a “beautiful lecture” on the First Amendment and how the city could only regulate the location of the business, not its existence. As mayor, Kilgore presided over the meeting and was ultimately happy with the outcome.
She was also mayor when Mount St. Helens erupted in the spring of 1980, dropping a thick layer of ash over hundreds of communities to the east. Lewiston wasn’t hit too hard, so once city workers finished cleaning up the mess the council loaned its equipment to towns like Moscow and Pullman that were still struggling.
Kilgore did a second stint as mayor when Gov. Cecil Andrus appointed her and Wing to the council after voters recalled five members in 1988. Her mayor pro tem was Lovetta Eisele, who became Lewiston’s second woman mayor after Kilgore left office a few years later.
But it was that first run as mayor that Kilgore remembers best. She even clearly recalls the Tuesday after the council meeting where her fellow councilors put their trust in her leadership. Her picture was on the front page of the Lewiston Tribune with the headline “Kilgore becomes Lewiston’s first woman mayor,” and it was snowing.
“It snowed all day long,” she said. “And by 5 o’clock when people were going home they knew exactly who to call: this lady whose picture is on the front page. I bet I got two dozen phone calls that evening from people complaining because we had not plowed the roads. I don’t think we even owned a snow plow at that time.”
She never unlisted her phone number, however. That just wasn’t her style.
“That would have been my last thought, to not be accessible or not available. My whole career has been trying to bring people into the community and into the governmental process. It’s their town, and I spent a lot of time listening to people.”
