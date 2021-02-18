From snow to slush

Clumps of snow surround a large puddle on the sidewalk along Main Street as a man walks by Wednesday afternoon in downtown Lewiston. After five consecutive days of snow in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, only a trace amount fell Wednesday, and some of the accumulation started to melt during the day. Today’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 39, but there could be more snow in the evening, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.
